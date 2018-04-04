Drivers risk flooded A1101 after Norfolk County Council fails to act on water levels warning

The Environment Agency (EA) has promised to improve communication after the notorious A1101 Welney Wash Road flooded over the Bank Holiday weekend but remained open.

Drivers attempted to drive through the flooded causeway with at least one vehicle ending up off the road as a result.

An EA spokesman said they had alerted Norfolk County Council to the water levels on the A1101 in the early hours of Monday but not action was taken to close the road until Tuesday morning.

A Norfolk County Council statement said: “Our highways teams were very busy over the weekend due to rainfall and flooding. In this instance unfortunately it seems that this particular message was not picked up our end. We closed the road today (Tuesday) as soon as we were made aware of the flooding.”

Norfolk police officer PC Rod Morrison tweeted about the flooding and urged drivers to follow diversions saying: “Please follow diversions and not become another statistic getting stuck half-way along or worse washed off the road. #drivetoarrive.”

The local BBC featured dashcam footage captured by one 4x4 driver as they negotiated the flooded road showing a car off the road, and vehicles travelling in both directions through the 20cm deep waters.

The EA spokesman said they would be talking to the county council to “ensure better communication in future”.

Signs have been installed along various routes to warn drivers that the A1101 and advising of the water depth. Around 30cm of water is enough to move a family-sized car, which is why the EA advises against driving through any floodwater.