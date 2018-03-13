Runners of all ages and abilities can help a charity named in memory of a Pinchbeck teenager this Easter.

Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) is having its annual Easter Bunny Run at Wisbech Park on Good Friday, March 30, when up to 200 people are expected to walk, jog and run for Callum Pite’s Smile Charity.

Named after ex-Sir John Gleed School student Callum (14), who died in 2013 after fighting a rare form of bone cancer for more than two years, the charity provides gifts and trips to children and young people with cancer.

Jodie Clark, a trustee of the charity and a TCRC member, said: “We were looking at organising a 10km run as a result of my involvement in running for a little while.

“I approached the chairman of TCRC and asked if it could help us organise a 10km race but it already had one in its diary.

“So the chairman suggested instead that the club could hold this year’s Easter Bunny Run for Callum Pite’s Smile Charity.

The aim is to get all ages and anybody, of any ability, involved and based on the Santa Fun Run I helped to organise last December, we can cater for about 200 people Jodie Clark, trustee of Callum Pite’s Smile Charity and Three Counties Running Club member

“The aim is to get all ages and anybody, of any ability, involved and based on the Santa Fun Run I helped to organise last December, we can cater for about 200 people.”

The event starts at 9am when runners can register for either a free 1km race at 10am or a 5km race (entry fee £6) for which medals and prizes will be awarded.

Event organiser Lauren Day said: “TCRC originally started in Wisbech, but now we have runners from Long Sutton, Leverington and Downham Market as well.

“This is the second year of the Easter Bunny Run and we’re doing it with Active Fenland (a project to promote sport and exercise in the area).

“We’re hoping to have up to 200 runners on Good Friday because TCRC covers a vast area and it’s a very friendly, very encouraging running club, with members ranging from beginners to marathon runners.

“I know Michelle Pite and I’ve done a couple of runs for the charity already, so we’re looking to raise quite a lot of money for Callum Pite’s Smile Charity.

Runners can wear fancy dress and there will also be an Easter Egg Hunt for children which Lauren said would help create “a very good, family atmosphere on the day”.

Lauren added: “We want people to come along, have fun and take part because there’s no time limit and people can run it at their own pace.”

For more details and to enter for the run, visit https://www.threecountiesrc.org/

Spalding Bakery’s windy walk to top of Snowdon

Oliver loses his hair for two great causes

Holbeach Bank FC shares the joy as £1,450 goes to charity