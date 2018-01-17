Fancy a career change? - Then teaching in Fenland could be an option as drive to fill vacancies is launched

People looking to get into teaching in Fenland are encouraged to find out about more the opportunities available as part of a new recruitment drive

Cambridgeshire County Council, supported by funding from the Department for Education through the Opportunity Area Programme, is launching a number of projects in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire to attract more high quality teachers to these areas.

Claire Stratton who gained her degree with the Open University while working as a teaching assistant for 10 years at Orchards Church of England Primary School in Wisbech, before becoming a first year intern there.

As part of this, two information events are taking place next month for people interested in working in nursery, primary, secondary and special schools in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire. The events are on February 1 from 5.30-7.30pm at St Peter’s Primary in Wisbech and February 8 from 5.30-7.30pm at Littleport Academy.

People who are thinking of training to become a teacher, those who have taught in the past and had a career break or those who are training now and looking for their first teaching post are invited to come along and talk to schools and training providers about the opportunities available.

There will also be information about the different ways to apply, train, the associated costs and time commitments and there will be the opportunity to speak to recently qualified teachers about their training and teaching experiences.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the county’s children and young people committee, said: “We are really keen to recruit more high quality teachers across the county but particularly in schools in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire where we have a higher number of vacancies. Whatever stage of your career you are in, you will find Cambridgeshire is an excellent place to grow and thrive, enabling you to deliver the very best education for our children.”

Elle Lewis-Smedley, a recent BioMedical Sciences graduate who is now in the first year of her internship at Gorefield Primary School, near Wisbech.

The teacher internship programme, which began in September 2016, is one of the county’s initiatives that continues to be very successful. Launched as a way to provide paid ‘on the job’ training to prospective teachers, there are now eight second year and eleven first year interns across the county, with five in Fenland schools.

Al Mistrano, headteacher at Bar Hill Primary School, said: “This is the best teacher training route I know. The internship scheme takes people with degrees and carefully gives them the skills of teaching over a more reasonable amount of time than in a PGCE. By the end of the course they will have greater qualifications than a traditional Batchelor of Education (BEd; greater experience than a PGCE and greater depth of experience of the profession due to being a colleague in one school over two years.”

The internship programme has attracted people from a range of different backgrounds and experience including Elle Lewis-Smedley, a recent biomedical sciences graduate who is now in the first year of her internship at Gorefield Primary School, and Claire Stratton who gained her degree with the Open University while working as a teaching assistant for 10 years at Orchards Church of England Primary School in Wisbech, before becoming a first year intern there. Meanwhile fellow trainee teacher, Andy Murray, was in the RAF for 30 years before embarking on his career change. Now a second year intern at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington, he is looking forward to taking up a post as a Newly Qualified Teacher this year.

For more details about the events and to book your place, visit www.teachincambs.org.uk.