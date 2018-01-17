Flu-like bug forces West Walton Primary School to stay closed for deep-cleaning

A flu-like bug has forced the closure of a local school on Wednesday to allow a deep clean of classrooms.

An announcement on West Walton Primary School’s website said: “Due to the significantly high number of children off in the last 48 hours with ‘flu’-like symptoms, we reluctantly feel that it is necessary to close the school for the day.

“This will give us the opportunity to sanitise and deep-clean the classrooms in a bid to prevent the spread of infection to other children and members of staff.

“In the meantime, please remind your children about regularly washing their hands and using tissues for coughing and sneezing as advised by the NHS with regard to Seasonal Flu.

“During this outbreak of viral infection, please keep your child at home if they are unwell and keep them off until they have fully recovered.

“We understand that this may cause difficulties for some families but we have a duty of care to our pupils and staff.”

The school expects to re-open tomorrow.