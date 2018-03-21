Grantham students enjoy Swedish work adventure

Students at Grantham College have recently enjoyed working in Sweden as part of their studies

The college has also just hosted a group of Polish students as part of the European Union’s Erasmus+ scheme, which covers the expenses, including accomodation, hotel and travel costs of those taking part.

In addition to gaining industry experience, the Grantham health and social care students also had the opportunity to sample Swedish culture, cuisine and lifestyle.

Student Madeline Bartlett was placed in a school with 10-11-year-olds supporting the children during their English lessons.

“I found it exciting to see how they learnt our language. It was interesting to see the differences between the school systems as well as the different behaviours of the children compared to schools in England.”

Hannah Freeman worked for a respite care provider for children with disabilities and was able to carry out procedures.

“I found it a much more hands-on experience compared to here in the UK. I also got to learn about a variety of conditions in a more personal manner.”

Rebecca East was placed in a hospital neurology ward and found Swedish healthcare very different.

“They were more organised and had a better level of respect between staff members.’

All said they enjoyed the Erasmus experienced and believed it would help them in their careers.

In return, Grantham College recently hosted ten students from Poland, who enjoyed work experience at the Urban Hotel, Grantham.

Karoline Wypychowska already worked in hospitality and was keen to see any differences here and learn new skills she could take back home.

Weronika Konieczha enjoyed the scheme to help her learn English and meet new people.The pair also recommended Erasmus+.

Grantham College students have enjoyed other overseas work placements in recent years, with places including Malta, Vienna and Tenerife. Currently, it has media students enjoying work placements in Tenerife.