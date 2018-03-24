Top story writers in the Wisbech Reads competition get to meet author Dan Freedman

The winners of a Wisbech-wide creative writing competition got the chance to meet popular author Dan Freedman at Thomas Clarkson Academy.

The academy’s librarian, Debbie Trafford, recently invited local primary schools and TCA students to take part in a short story competition entitled: ‘They Think It’s All Over’, on behalf of Wisbech Reads.

The winners paid a visit to the academy to collect their prizes, which were donated by Wisbech Rotary Club, and meet Dan, a former sports journalist who is now the author of the Jamie Johnson series.

The entries, which were judged by Margaret Barwell and Mike Theobald from Rotary and Louise Aldridge from Wisbech Library, were considered for their creativity, originality, reader engagement and use of literary devices.

The winning entries from primary school pupils were: First, Finn Joseph Warren (Leverington Primary Academy); second, Vladimir Smirnovs (Peckover Primary School) with runners-up Katya Haggett and Isabel Little (both Peckover pupils).

There were also three highly commended awards handed out to Peckover pupils Maya Smith, Maisy Webb and Jack Williams.

The Thomas Clarkson winners were: First, Edward Phoon; second, Anna Ivaskevica with runner up: Lillie-May Groves.

The winners were invited to meet Dan when he visited the academy where he also gave a presentation about his career to Year 8 students.

Mrs Trafford said: “Dan is a very popular author, and his links with Premier League footballers made a particularly exciting visit. Dan told us how his first book kept being rejected and it took three years before it was finally published. He suggested that no-one should be deterred by ‘failure’, that you should use it as a learning experience and an opportunity to try another way of doing things”

Ms Barwell added: “This was a really valuable opportunity for young people to reflect on their own views about reading and enjoy books in such a positive and constructive light. “