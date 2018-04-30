U-turn in Grantham car parking fight

A campaign to have a residents parking scheme in a historic part of Grantham came to nothing once residents realised the costs involved.

More than a year ago, residents who live in and around St Wulfram’s Church historic quarter contacted their ward councillor Ray Wootten to call for a residents parking scheme.

The proposed scheme was to be in an area of mainly Victorian terrace homes where only a couple of houses have off street parking.

The popular St Wulfram’s church lacks its own car park and there is restricted parking in the area.

Residents were complaining that they were unable to park in their street due to shoppers and students who drive to school and park all day to avoid car park charges.

Coun Wootten told the Journal: “I carried out a survey which initially found that a majority of 70 per cent of households were in favour of a scheme which included having to pay for a permit.

“South Kesteven District Council followed this up with another survey by a parking specialist, who liaised with Lincolnshire County Council Highways Department.

“Despite the fact that there was a majority in the first survey in favour, residents having had time to think about the costs associated the scheme, numbers in favour reduced dramatically, resulting in the scheme being unable to proceed.”

Coun Wootten believes some of the change is due to occupancy turnover.

In the meantime, several signage and white lining works have been carried out to help improve parking in the area.

The councillor further commented: “The fact that we were unable to proceed in this instance does not preclude the situation being reviewed at a future date and I wish to thank all the residents for their time and patience whilst the survey was being carried out.”

The Conservative district and county councillor further reports that just outside the survey

area, residents in East Street have “taken the law into their own hands” by defacing parking signs and erecting their own ‘Residents Parking Only’ signs.

He added: “I understand the frustration that residents feel being unable to park outside their own homes but taking the law into their own hands by defacing the signage is a criminal offence.”