Exciting times ahead for Tydd St Mary Village Hall team

New trustees running Tydd St Mary Village Hall has pledged to spread the word about its availability as a community building.

A grand reopening of the hall, in the form of a bingo night, is taking place on Monday, December 11, at 7pm, just three weeks after volunteers from the village met to set out the building’s bright future.

It seems to have gone under the radar, but we’re now in a position where a breath of life has been blown through the village hall Richard Bowser, chairman of Tydd St Mary Village Hall Committee

Six weeks ago, former trustees and Tydd St Mary Parish Council organised what they called a “last ditch attempt” to save the hall from possible closure due to a lack of volunteers.

At least 25 villagers came to the meeting where a new village hall committee was formed, chaired by Richard Bowser, who said: “It seems to have gone under the radar, but we’re now in a position where a breath of life has been blown through the village hall.

“As its previous trustees got older and older, they didn’t know what to do about reaching out to the younger generation.

“But I’m a man of the village and we also have a couple of other, younger members on the village hall committee who have put their hands up and said ‘I’d like to be involved in the running of the village hall’.

“We want to make sure that we can turn it into something that can be used by the community in order to put the village hall at the heart of the community.”

The village hall, which celebrates its 90th anniversary next year, had been run by a committee chaired by David Bays (83) that had managed to secure its future both financially and structurally.

Now it has been secured administratively as well and Mr Bowser said: “The main focus now is to restart the bingo nights which were well-liked, well-attended and successful.”

New village pavilion for Tydd St Mary after 14-year project

Hall’s ‘last ditch’ plea for help

Fantastic response to Tydd St Mary Village Hall new volunteers’ appeal