Family’s heartbreak as brave Wisbech mum Linda Smith loses cancer battle

Wisbech mum Linda Smith who inspired the community to help raise money for speciliast treatment in her battle against cancer has died.

Wisbech mum Linda Smith with her family: husband Walter, and children Lois and Max.

Her daughter Lois confirmed her mum’s death in a poignant post to Facebook on yesterday (Sunday) morning.

She wrote: “Sadly at 10.20am this morning my mum lost her battle to such an awful disease, our family are asking for everyone to respect us and give us time to grieve and thank you all for your support throughout her battle.

“My heart is absolutely broken.”

On Friday (8) she had posted asking friends and family to stay away on Saturday to allow the family time to celebrate their Christmas together.

She said: “We are please asking for NO VISITORS tomorrow as we are celebrating our Christmas Day together as a family! Thank you xxxx.”

Linda was married to Walter and also had a son Max.

Her bravery and strength as she fought the disease amazed all around her. She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 but after 18 months of treatment was given the all clear.

However, 11 years later doctors delivered the shattering news the cancer was back and this time it was in her liver and it was terminal. Her best chance was specialist treatment at the Hammersmith Hospital, which was not available on the NHS.

So in June she launched an appeal to raise the £30,000 needed to pay for it and in less than a month she had almost hit the half-way mark. Various fundraising events were organised including a family fun day at Wisech Rugby Club in July.

On her Gofundme page, Linda said: “I will not let this rip my family apart, they have all been through so much already. I will not lose hope and I will not give up.”