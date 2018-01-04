Fancy dress fun and games at the annual Christmas party for March Dog Training Club

March Dog Training Club celebrated the festive period with the highlight of their year - the annual Christmas party.

The evening started with a fancy dress parade of the dogs which was judged by our guests from Amical Veterinary Centre, Laura and Carly. This was followed by games for dogs and owners with everyone having lots of fun.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when some members were presented with trophies. Ben Wallis and Poppy receive their prize.

All the dogs behaved themselves and the owners were quite good too. The benefits of training are certainly highlighted when so many dogs are in a room together and there are no problems.

Jane and Shaun from the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended and were presented with a cheque for £1,200, which was raised by club members during the annual sponsored walk in September.

Dogs and owners in some classes do tests in the lead up to Christmas and awards were given to the winners in various classes as well as some special awards for people who had impressed with their achievements during the year

Classes for puppies and beginner dogs are held each Wednesday evening at March Community Centre in Station Road, March. More advanced classes are held on a Tuesday and a Wednesday. All dogs and owners and provide information and guidance to assist with your training whatever level you wish to reach.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when some members were presented with trophies. Christine and Albe receive their prize.

Further information can be obtained from Janet and Tony on 01945 461058 or Maggie and Dave on 01354 657185.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when some of the dogs wore fancy dress.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when some of the dogs wore fancy dress.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when trophies were presented to some members. Jane Perry and Rosie receive their prize.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when trophies were presented to some members. John Hines and Roxy receive their prize.

March Dog Club held their annual Christmas party when trophies were presented to some members. Laura and Carly from Amical Vets were the judges of the fancy dress competition.