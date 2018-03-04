Fenland District Council launches new crackdown on dog fouling and urges witnesses to report offenders

An environmental enforcement campaign is being stepped up in a bid to take the lead on Fenland’s dog fouling crimes.

Nine months on from the launch of the Tidy Fenland campaign, Fenland Council is taking further action to crackdown on dog fouling and raise awareness of how people can report irresponsible dog owners.

Further signs and posters reminding owners to clean up after their pets are being put up in popular dog walking areas and extra patrols are being carried out in hotspot areas by the council’s Street Scene team and private enforcement company Kingdom.

The additional patrols will be carried out in the early morning and late afternoon/early evening and others will specifically focus initially on open spaces in Chatteris, where there are frequently more reports of dog fouling.

Anyone caught failing to clean up after their dog by an officer – or reported to the Council by a witness – could be issued with a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice.

The action comes following a rise in the number of dog-related service requests over the winter months.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “It is unacceptable for dog owners to flout the law and ignore their responsibilities to clean up after their pet. Dog fouling on public land is a nuisance and also poses a significant health risk to others.

“By increasing our enforcement work around dog offences we hope to reduce dog fouling and also change people’s attitudes and behaviour for the better.

“Litter enforcement carried out as part of the Tidy Fenland campaign has seen a drop in the amount of litter across the district and successful prosecutions for littering and fly-tipping offences, and we hope this new work will have a similar impact with dog fouling.”

Fenland District Council launched its Tidy Fenland campaign last summer to crackdown on environmental crimes including littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

The campaign coincided with the launch of dog control Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which made it an offence not to clean up after your dog. Under the orders, it is also an offence to have a dog off the lead in certain areas and in enclosed play areas.

Anyone who witnesses a dog owner fail to clean up after their pet is urged to report it to the Council via: streetscene@fenland.gov.uk or online at:

http://fenland.gov.uk/dogfouling If the witness is willing to provide a witness statement, a Fixed Penalty Notice can be issued. Witnesses are asked to provide the time, date and location of the offence and the name and address of the offender (if known).