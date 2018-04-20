Fenland firms team up for crash victims

Several Fenland firms have joined forces to help raise more than £2,000 to support victims of road collisions.

Alibulk of Wisbech, JobCentre Plus, Wisbech TAM Engineering Services of Leverington and Truckweld of Gorefield teamed up to support the Road Victims Trust under the banner of Spanners and Sparks.

And their combined efforts yielded a total of £2,007.17 for the Bedford-based organisation.

Roads Victims Trust chief executive Mark Turner said: “The money raised will go directly to supporting local people whose lives have been devastated by a road death.”

Spanners and Sparks events have now raised more than £12,000 for good causes.