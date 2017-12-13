Fenland’s scrutiny panel will question Clarion over deluge of residents’ complaints about heating problems

Bosses from Clarion housing and their heating contractors Morgan Sindall are set to appear before a specially convened meeting of Fenland’s scrutiny committee early in the new year.

The move comes after Fenland councillors have been inundated with complaints from residents, many of whom are vulnerable, who have been left without hot water and heating for weeks on end.

Independent Councillor Virginia Bucknor, has asked for permission to attend the meeting so she can raise any questions not covered committee members.

She said: “I had been raising issues regarding the lack of hot water and heating almost on a daily basis with Clarion. I have such a long list of issues I have asked Fred Yeulett, as the overview and Scrutiny chairman, if I may attend the meeting and raise any questions.”

Coun Yeulett has asked for a representative from both Clarion and Morgan Sindall to appear before his committee on January 8 so they can “address the issues and satisfy members that a robust plan is in place to successfully resolve any ongoing problems.”

Anna Goodall, head of governance and legal services, emailed members about the meeting, which she said follows from the recent issues suffered by residents of the housing association, which is responsible for managing Fenland’s former council house stock.

She wrote: “Councillor Yeulett is keen to give all members the opportunity to forward issues, which have been brought to their attention from Clarion residents in relation to heating or gas supply problems, to the overview and scrutiny committee to ensure the panel is able to articulate the breadth and details of the issues experienced by local people.

“As such if you could send any information regarding this issue to either Councillor Yeulett or myself we would be extremely grateful. I will then collate the issues to help inform those discussions.”

Coun Bucknor said: “All the residents’ issues I had raised up to last week were resolved and so I wrote at the weekend thanking everyone for their efforts.

“Unfortunately that was short-lived. I received a further request for help yesterday (Tuesday) by two residents and another this morning - most of the stories are quite heart-breaking - seriously ill and/or very elderly people without heating and hot water for around two months in the majority of cases.”

The meeting on January 8 in the Beech Room at South Fens Business Park, Chatteris, is open to the public.