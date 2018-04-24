Fenland towns unite for England and St George

The chance of some springtime fun in the sun was an extra attraction as communities in Fenland came together to celebrate St George’s Day at the weekend.

The 10th annual St George’s Fayre in March, which was held on Sunday, featured an array of live music celebrating the culture of the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

St George's Day in Wisbech'left to right Dave the Clown, cllr Andrew Lynn and cllr Peter Human

Town mayor Kim French led the grand parade which heralded the start of the celebrations, while 150 stalls and attractions were also on offer to visitors.

The fayre is part of the Four Seasons series of events which are organised by Fenland District Council and a committee of volunteers, with support from March Town Council.

And, in her introduction to the fayre’s programme, the mayor said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the organisation of the fayre, their support has been invaluable.”

Ahead of that, youngsters were invited to hunt for a dragon during an event in Wisbech’s Market Place on Saturday.

St George's Day in March

The festivities, which were organised by the town council, also included a shop window dragon trail, fair rides, face painting, balloon modelling and a disco.