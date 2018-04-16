Fenland veterans urged to sign up for badge presentation

Time is running out for military veterans in Fenland to get in touch to receive a special badge from council leaders this summer.

Council chiefs will host a Veterans Day celebration in Whittlesey on June 29 where the badges, first issued in 2004, will be presented to former members of the armed forces.

Veterans of all ages and any length of service, who have served in the Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force or Merchant Navy, including volunteer and regular reserves, are welcome to attend and receive a badge if they have not already had one.

But veterans wishing to take part must register their names with Fenland Council by Tuesday, May 1, to ensure that the correct number of badges can be ordered from the Veterans Agency in time for the day.

Former servicemen and women who want to register should contact Joanne Goodrum, the Council Chairman’s secretary, on 01354 622285 or e-mail memberservices@fenland.gov.uk, with details of their National Insurance number, their full name and postal address, date of birth, British Service Number, Forces service, unit, regiment or squadron in which they served and their period of service.

The ceremony will be hosted by council chairman Kay Mayor, and the badges will be presented by the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Dr Andrew Harter, CBE.

It is being held a day before the nation’s official Armed Forces Day on June 30. A special Armed Forces Day flag will also be flown outside Fenland Hall in County Road, March, for a week.