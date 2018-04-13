Finally a start date has been agreed for much-needed safety improvements on Norwood Road bridge in March

Work is finally set to start to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety at Norwood Road Bridge in March later this summer.

Local people have known for decades the bridge over the railway line has presented an extremely dangerous situation to pedestrians due to the absence of a footpath on a narrow, steep, blind corner which suffers from a high incidence of speeding.

It was agreed the solution was the installation of a dual use cycleway/footpath and a traffic light system before the bridge to make it safe for all users.

The announcement of the start date, which is July, is a culmination of a seven year campaign by local member and Cambridgeshire County Council Council leader Steve Count, which involved getting waste land running alongside the bridge transferred to the ownership of the county council, securing funding for both a feasibility study and then £200,000 of project funding, plus the development of an agreed design for the work

This long and involved project, involved numerous officers at the council, at Skanska and at Network Rail (NWR). Coun Count has sent 294 separate emails to NWR to keep the project on track and trying to maintain momentum.

Coun Count has paid tribute to the county council’s chief executive Gillian Beasley and NWR’s route managing director, Meliha Duymaz for unblocking the final hurdles to this much needed benefit for local people – which now, finally, has an agreed start date.