Four arrested after Wisbech drugs raids

Four people have been arrested following a series of co-ordinated drugs raids in Wisbech today.

Officers searched three addresses in the town centre in response to intelligence suggesting illegal substances were being sold to and traded by children.

Drugs raid at New Bell Lane in Wisbech

The arrested people are being held on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

The operation relates to the trade in a new form of drug known as grenades, which mix a number of different substances.

A quantity of drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, was also seized.

Inspector Ian Lombardo, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This whole operation came through the fact of intelligence we’ve received from the public in relation to children purchasing drugs from these addresses and dealing for the occupant.”

He said the case related to teenagers but could not give specific details.