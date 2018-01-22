Friends launch £50,000 ‘For the love of Jayne’ appeal to raise money for family of dying Wisbech St Mary mum

A Fenland mum who has helped hundreds of families through a charity she launched is now in need of help herself after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Friends of Jayne Denby, 50, a former Pride in Fenland winner for her charity work have launched a Crowdfunding campaign to help raise £50,000 so her children can stay together in the family home after she has gone.

Jayne Denby's family: daughter Meghan, 23, sons Daniel, 13 and Alex 9 and her granddaughter can all stay together after she has gone.

Jayne, who set up Welcome to Our World in 2014 for families with autism and other needs, was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer on December 4 and then on January 6 she was given the devastating news it has spread too far and her illness is terminal.

She has three children Alex, 9, Daniel 13 and Meghan, 23. The aim of the campaign is to raise the money so Meghan, a mother herself who has already taken on the role of full-time carer for her brothers, can keep the family in their home in Wisbech St Mary.

Daniel has complex needs and requires full-time care, he will not be able to live independently. He has severe autism and two years ago he was diagnosed with an incurable inflammatory illness (Behcet’s disease) which led to the loss of one of his eyes and a prolonged period of chronic pain requiring hospital stays.

Jayne said: “Daniel has been unbelievably courageous, he has been very, very ill having been diagnosed with an incurable disease. He is in an awful lot of pain and has undergone surgeries. He lost one of his eyes in May. He has been through all that and his spirit is incredible, he is a very very gentle young man.

Jayne Denby won the volunteer of the year award in the Pride in Fenland awards in 2016 for her charity work, now she needs the help of others after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“As a family we are very close, we laugh a lot. Dan is stable at the moment, but he is also severely autistic has severe learning difficulties and limited communication.

“Losing me is going to be a huge change for him, and I want him to suffer as little stress as possible. We want to keep things as normal as possible and staying in his own home will help no end. I know if my children can stay together as a unit they will get through this.

“I know they are going to depend on the kindness and generosity of everybody else to keep them together. I know what ever help we are given I can guarantee my children will give back.

“I have had a great response, all I can say is that I know essentially people are extremely kind and extremely generous and for anybody who helps us just from my heart absolutely thank-you.”

Fundraising events are being organised to help boost the fund these include a bingo night February 23 at Wisbech St Mary Sports and Social Club which is being organised by Annie Woods and Tina Anderson.

To make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fortheloveofjayne