Gardener from Tydd St Giles appeals for help to trace men who damaged her garden and calls for speed limit reduction

A proud gardener is hoping social media can help trace the culprits responsible for causing over £200 worth of damage to her garden and is also appealing for a reduction in the speed limit outside her home.

Francine Savill, 70, has been left with the bill after a car, believed to be a Mk6 2002-2008 metallic blue Fiesta, carrying at least three men crashed into her garden last Saturday (9) evening.

A car ploughed into the garden of Francine Savill in Tydd St Giles causing lots of damage - now she wants the speed limit reduced outside her home.

Nine trees and a barrel were destroyed in the incident which happened at around 7.45pm in Kirkgate, Tydd St Giles. It was the third time there has been an accident outside Mrs Savill’s home.

Her daughter, Suzanne Hodder, said: “These men were seen by passers-by however as it was dark it was not immediately apparent as to what had happened.

The men involved in the accident did not inform my mum of what they had done, they just left the scene, leaving my mum with the bill.”

Mrs Savill, who opened her garden for the National Garden Society open day for the first time this year and raised money for charity, said: “I am very upset because I like my garden to be at its best, as it is open next May with the National Garden Scheme, to raise money for charity. We raised a lot this year - £650 - but I will not be able to rectify the damage caused as mature trees were mown down by the car.

“I have yet again taken the speed limit up with Fenland Council, and the police, and MP Stephen Barclay.

“The speed limit leading to within a few feet of my rear garden is 60mph. It then reduces to 40 mph. How many drivers will be doing 40 when they reach the sign? I don’t think there will be many. I work out on that verge when I have to garden, and it is very frightening.

“The council have replied and have told me that there is no funding available. I await replies from the other two that I contacted.

“This particular bend in Kirkgate is very dangerous. Horses, farm machinery and pedestrians use it. People park in front of the chevrons so that they can walk their dogs, therefore, the chevrons cannot be seen by approaching traffic. There needs to be traffic humps, or some traffic calming method introduced.

“We need the 40 mph limit to be applied from the A1101 as the road is quite bendy.”