‘Give us back our traditional Christmas tree’ appeal to Long Sutton Parish Council

Could Long Sutton’s traditional Christmas tree be making a comeback to its original spot in the town centre this year?

Parish councillors have signalled their willingness to reconsider their decision to use a conifer tree outside St Mary’s Church, instead of a traditional tree next to the War Memorial in Market Place.

It’s one thing to lose the Christmas tradition in Britain, but to lose it in Long Sutton isn’t on Pauline Dickinson, of Long Sutton

The change of tree last December brought criticism from some, including one trader who described it as “health and safety do-gooders once again putting an end to something that should be festive”.

During a parish council meeting last Thursday, ex-member Pauline Dickinson said: “I’d very much like the Christmas tree back where it was and I know a lot of people that feel the same way.

“I was thoroughly disappointed with the tree last year, it didn’t look like the tree we normally have and you couldn’t see it from the top end of West Street.

“There should have been a proper consultation before the tree was changed and although I understand all of the health and safety reasons for it, if you get a new Christmas tree and put it where it was before, the town will look better.

“It’s one thing to lose the Christmas tradition in Britain, but to lose it in Long Sutton isn’t on.”

In an interview with the Spalding Guardian last November, parish council chairman Coun Charles Moore said: “The Christmas tree in the town was subjected to vandalism, with either the lights having been stolen or cut down.

“There were also complaints about cars not being able to drive past the tree and, in one year, the tree itself was cut in half.

“As a council, we want to ensure that we have a Christmas tree that is safe and also comply with health and safety regulations.”

During the meetin, vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “I’ve always supported having the tree but there were that many things stacked against us and we didn’t have one negative comment about the churchyard tree that was used.

“But we’re here to support the public and the consensus is that most people would like the tree back where it was before.”

