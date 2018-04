Firecrews were called out to a flat fire in Grantham town centre late this afternoon.

A top floor flat appeared to be gutted following the blaze.

Windows were burnt out and blackened too.

Four fire appliances were at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police cordonned off London Road between Sainsbury’s and St Catherine’s Road.

An ambulance was also present.

Police, fire crews and onlookers declined to comment on the incident.

Further news to follow.