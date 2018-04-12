Help shape the development of East Wisbech - councils consult on plans for 1,500 homes, a school and a local centre

Local people are being given a further opportunity to help shape a major development that will bring about hundreds of new homes and associated services and facilities to East Wisbech.

Following a public consultation exercise in December 2016, Fenland District Council (FDC) and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (BCKLWN), alongside landowners and other stakeholders, have been working on the preparation of a draft Broad Concept Plan (BCP) – a high level development masterplan – for the area.

Incorporating feedback from the original exercise, the BCP will help shape the East Wisbech development that will deliver around 1,500 new homes, a new primary school and local centre, as well as associated infrastructure.

The new housing is earmarked for an area to the south of Walsoken. It has already been approved in principle through the Local Plans that have been adopted by FDC and BCKLWN.

Now people are being invited to have their say on the draft BCP itself. Public consultation begins on Thursday, April 12, and will run for three weeks until midnight on Thursday, May 3.

A consultation exhibition will also be held at Walsoken Village Hall, Kirkgate Street, Wisbech, PE13 3QX on Monday, April 23, from 2pm to 8pm, when staff and stakeholders will be on hand to answer any questions.

A spokesman for Fenland District Council said: “The BCP sets out how East Wisbech will grow; it is a hugely important document which demonstrates a shared commitment to develop the area, enabling it to grow and prosper.

“People living in the area will be affected by this plan and what it sets out to achieve for the benefit of the local community, the town and Fenland as a whole, so we hope as many people as possible will share their views.”

Details of the proposed BCP will be available on Fenland District Council’s website from Thursday, April 12 at: www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations

The development, which is already part of the two councils’ Local Plans, is expected to be completed within the next 15 years. It is completely separate from the Wisbech Garden Town proposal, which is a much longer-term vision.