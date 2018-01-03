It’s time to recognise district’s unsung heroes with the Pride Fenland Awards 2018

Now is the time to applaud our unsung community heroes from across Fenland, and give them the recognition they deserve.

Residents are being urged to nominate the men, women and youngsters who make a difference to our communities ahead of the glittering Pride in Fenland Awards ceremony due to be held on March 21 at Wisbech St Mary Community Centre.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Fenland Citizen, said he was proud to once again be involved in the awards.

He said: “This paper has been part of the Pride in Fenland Awards since they began in 2007, so this is the eleventh anniversary for both of us.

“There can be fewer more caring communities than Fenland anywhere in Britain. I have been immensely impressed by the calibre of both nominees and winners. And the awards night is firmly marked as one of the highlights of the year.

“Once again I am proud to be involved with Pride.”

Mike Cornwall, Fenland’s portfolio holder for communities, added: “These awards are an important part of the annual calendar for our area because it is an opportunity to acknowledge the work our volunteers and carers do, and show how much we, as a community appreciate, their volunteering.

“In these days of austerity public bodies don’t always have the funds to do everything that is needed and we rely increasingly more on our carers and volunteers and these awards are a great way to give those fantastic people some of the recognition they deserve.”

This year the awards are split into four categories: Community group, club, organisation or charity that benefits the community; volunteer in the community; good neighbour and young citizen (carer or volunteer). There is also the special judges award which is chosen from all the nominations.

Last year saw 40 nominees put forward and it is hoped to at least match that number again this year.

Closing date for nominations is February 19 - so get nominating your community heroes now either using the nomination form which can be found on page 3 and sending it to: Fenland Citizen, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE30 1JN.

You can also hand the form into the Fenland@your service shops and Community Hubs, or Fenland Hall, CountyRoad, March, PE15 8NQ.

Nominations can also be made through the Fenland Council website - just type Pride in Fenland’ into the search box.