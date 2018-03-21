Jail for man who raped a March woman while she slept

A man who raped a March woman while she slept has been jailed for 15 years.

Lee Cundy, 27, of no known address, was handed the sentence at Peterborough Crown Court last Tuesday (20) after he was found guilty of rape and attempted rape.

The incident happened on 18 January, 2016, when Cundy visited the victim, a woman in her 30s, at her house in March.

The pair spent the evening drinking before the victim fell asleep.

At about 1am the victim woke up to find Cundy forcing himself upon her, covering her mouth with his hand.

During the investigation it was disclosed to officers that it wasn’t the first time Cundy had tried to sexually assault the victim, having attempted to rape her seven years ago.

Cundy received 11 years for rape and four years for attempted rape, to be served consecutively.

Detective Constable Annette Renwick said: “Cundy is a dangerous man who targeted a vulnerable woman.

“I’d like to commend the bravery shown by the victim, her family and other witnesses in coming forward and speaking to police.”