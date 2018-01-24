King’s Lynn crash victim ‘had the biggest heart’, say family

The family of a man who was killed in a crash on the outskirts of Lynn last week have paid tribute to him.

Riki Boughen, who was 43, was a passenger in a van when it was in collision with a coach on the A47 Constitution Hill last Wednesday.

Mr Boughen, who was from Wisbech, was pronounced dead at the scene. The van’s driver, James Cox, 46, died later in hospital.

On Wednesday, Mr Boughen’s family released a statement paying tribute to him through Norfolk Police.

They said: “Riki was a much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson who was very popular and loved by many.

“Every room he walked into he lit up. With his cheeky character he was full of jokes, always smiling, laughing and loved his food.

“He was a qualified electrician, although he decided he loved his job as a digger driver much more and did that for many years.

“He made friends everywhere he went and would often cook Sunday dinners for people and pass them out of the window or invite people in that had no money or food to eat to make sure everyone had a Sunday lunch.

“He would give anyone anything he had to give. He had the biggest heart.”

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Boughen and Mr Cox were opened earlier today.