Leverington School pupils bring a touch of Strictly glamour to the annual nativity

Children at Leverington Primary School wowed their families with a Christmas production which this year had a touch of Strictly glamour.

Lights Camel Action! had all the traditional nativity characters such as the wise men, shepherds and of course Mary and Joseph, but members of Year 6 also took roles of the judges and TV hosts to perform songs and dances of the Christmas story in the style of Strictly Come Dancing.

Leverington School Dress Rehearsal of their Christmas Play Lights Camel Action Some of the pupils involved in the play ready for the start. Year 2 pupils

Each class from reception to Year 6 told a part of the Nativity Story with the oldest childre in the school taking the lead roles.

Miss Aimee Garner, head of school, said: “The children are so excited at this time of year, but the effort they have put into their characters is amazing, especially are three critical judges.

“Everyone has worked so hard to learn all new songs. It’s such a fun performance we’re sure their parents loved it.”

