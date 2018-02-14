Locks away for Long Sutton youngster Lucy for friend and charity

Youngster insists on making a date at hair salon for children’s charity

Lucy West (ten) has a date with at a King’s Lynn hair salon on Saturday when she will go under the clippers with the knowledge that she has already raised more than £400 for the Little Princess Trust through online donations.

The inspiration for Lucy’s hair cut is her friend Lily Sandell (ten), of Moulton, who is nearly halfway through a year-long spell of chemotherapy for a brain tumour and hydrocephalus (excess fluid on the brain) first diagnosed in June 2015.

Jo West, Lucy’s mother, said: “A few months ago, Lucy came to me with the idea of having her hair cut for children less fortunate than herself.

“When Lucy asked me if I’d booked an appointment at the hair salon, I knew she was serious about donating her hair towards making a real hair wig for another child who has lost their hair because of illness.

“Also, because Lily has lost her hair after having chemotherapy for a brain tumour, it made Lucy think of having her hair cut for Lily.”

The youngsters used to attend the same dance group in Holbeach where Lucy also attends William Stukeley Primary School whose staff and parents have given additional donations of more than £100.

Lucy said: “I’m delighted about how much I’ve raised so far and I’d like to thank everyone for their support and generous donations.

“The Little Princess Trust is a fantastic charity and I’m looking forward to donating my hair to such an amazing cause.

“People’s donations have far exceeded all our expectations, having smashed my initial target of £75 within 24 hours and then within a week having raised over £300.

“But anything people can give to such a good cause would be gratefully received and very much appreciated.”

The Little Princess Trust was founded in 2006 and last year, more than £4.5million was raised for the charity.

Two weeks ago it announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had donated some of her hair to The Little Princess Trust, following in the footsteps of pop stars Harry Styles (One Direction) and Jessie J.

Jo said: “Lucy is excited about having her hair cut and we’re proud of her supporting a really worthwhile charity.”

To make a donation and support Lucy, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jo-west6

