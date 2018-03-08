Long Sutton girl’s hair-raising £600 for charity

Long Sutton youngster Lucy West (10) has raised £600 for charity after having 12 inches of her hair cut off to help seriously ill children and young people.

Lucy, who goes to William Stukeley Primary School in Holbeach, had her hair cut at a King’s Lynn salon during the half-term break, with donations going to the Little Princess Trust.

The haircut went very well, Lucy had lots of support and she’s really pleased with her new-look hairstyle Jo West, of Long Sutton

Jo West, Lucy’s mum, said: “The haircut went very well, Lucy had lots of support and she’s really pleased with her new-look hairstyle.

“Her friends all like it as well and we’re all proud of Lucy because the Little Princess Trust is an amazing cause.

“I’ve asked if she’d do it again and Lucy said she would in the future, once she’s allowed her hair to grow again.”

