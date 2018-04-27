LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL: Fraction of planning applications go to committee vote

An average of less than four per cent of planning applications are decided by South Holland District Council’s 15-person committee, parish councillors have learned.

Confirmation of a response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Long Sutton Parish Council, to the district council, was given at Thursday’s meeting which showed that just 84 out of 2,247 planning applications were considered by the committee between May 20, 2015, and January 31, 2018, or just 3.73 per cent.

The request was made after claims during a parish council meeting in January of a “sifting process” by the district council concerning objections to plans for 215 homes on land between Seagate Road and Wisbech Road, Long Sutton.

Also confirmed in the FOI response was the fact that no site visits by planning committee members had taken place since 2011 and an assurance that a three-member Chairman’s Panel was not a decision-making body.

A district council spokesman said: “The majority of planning applications are determined under authority delegated

to officers.

“Applications which are to be considered by the planning committee are those which raise novel or contentious issues, involve the district council’s own applications for development, where it has an interest in the land or has a member or staff interest.

“The Chairman’s Panel does not determine planning applications.”

• The conversion of Long Sutton Indoor Bowls Club into a shop has moved a step nearer after parish councillors raised no objections to the plans.

A possibility of up to ten new jobs being created at a planned Original Factory Shop in The Chase were originally revealed by our sister newspaper, the Spalding Guardian, in March.

South Holland District Council has now received a revised planning application for the former bowls club, including the demolition of walls to create an “open sales floor”.

• Signs are to go up in Cinder Ash Park reminding drivers not to park on the grass.

Members of the parish council’s parks and cemeteries committee are worried that its workers could be obstructed in maintaining the park by inconsiderate car owners.

The signs are to remind people that “access is needed to the park at all times”.

• Plans by The Parkside Club in Long Sutton to hold a fireworks event for youngsters have been backed by parish councillors.

The go-ahead for the event in November came after councillors heard that club officials had been in touch with managers of the nearby Kimberley Care House who raised no objections to the fireworks night.

• The parish council’s first meeting at its new home inside a former nursery in Long Sutton is set to take place on Thursday, May 24.

It was confirmed that the council’s annual parish meeting will be held at the one-time United Reformed Church in London Road which was occupied by Phoenix Montessori Nursery until 2017.

The parish council bought the property in February 2018 is currently furnishing and decorating it before using it for meetings.