LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL: Idea to light up War Memorial

An idea to light up Long Sutton War Memorial and create “a focal point” for the town” is under consideration.

Parish councillors were given the idea by residents disappointed when the town’s traditional Christmas tree in Market Place was replaced by a normal one in St Mary’s churchyard.

We’ve also had a few suggestions to light up the War Memorial to give people a focal point at the west end of town Coun Richard King, vice chairman of Long Sutton Parish Council

The decision was blamed on vandalism of the tree itself, thefts of seasonal lights and decorations, road safety and health concerns.

Coun Richard King, vice chairman of Long Sutton Parish Council, said: “All the points we made about having the Christmas tree by the War Memorial still stand.

“A few people were frightened about its location but if we can alleviate a few of the safety issues, we may be able to find a different way round it

“We’ve also had a few suggestions to light up the War Memorial to give people a focal point at the west end of town.

“It’s about finding out how we can all work to have a really nice Christmas as well.”

Peele pupils host pensioners for Christmas treat

Wintry blast didn’t stop fun at Long Sutton Christmas Fayre

Long Sutton ditches Christmas tree in favour of churchyard ‘conifer’