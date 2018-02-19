Love is in the air for Grantham couple

A Grantham man made a surprise wedding proposal to his girlfriend at 30,000ft.

Ben Lilley, 22, made the move last week on an easyJet flight to Rome.

The accountant popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Hannah Pacey, mid-way through their easyJet flight EZY8251 from London Gatwick to the Italian capital.

Ben had planned the romantic event with a little help from the Captain and cabin crew at easyJet to create their perfect moment for Ben to propose.

easyJet Captain Richard Cornell began a routine flight update announcement which provided passengers with an update on weather, altitude and time to destination.

He then wished Hannah a happy 22nd birthday, which, she thought was the only reason they were flying to Rome for a mini-break. However, Ben had other ideas.

Captain Cornell then handed over to Ben who stood up and then got down on one knee before presenting an engagement ring and popping the all-important question.

Natuurally, she didn’t hesitate to say yes and the couple were presented with a celebratory bottle of champagne from the crew.

Ben said: “We are both really happy. After quite some time in the planning it couldn’t have gone better. And she said YES! Thank you to the everyone at easyJet for helping to arrange and keeping Hannah none the wiser!”

Captain Cornell said: “We were excited to be asked to be involved in Ben’s plans for this memorable proposal and would like to congratulate the happy couple on their onboard engagement and wish them much happiness together.”

The airline made a video of the proposal, which can be seen here