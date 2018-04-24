Man arrested in Wisbech assault probe

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was airlifted to hospital following a disturbance in Wisbech at the weekend.

A man was arrested and bailed in connection with the incident, which happened in Old Market Place at around 10pm on on Sunday.

Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

He was airlifted to hospital but was later discharged.

Another man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should phone police on 101 quoting incident reference CF0212370418 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.