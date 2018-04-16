Man dies in crash on A141 at Ring’s End

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a head-on crash on the A141 at Ring’s End on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 300 metres east of the junction with the A605 at around 11.25pm.

Police say a blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling west when it was in collision with a yellow Ford Transit van.

The driver of the Golf, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. The van driver, also a man in his 50s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.