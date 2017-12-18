Manea family’s special thank-you to hospital that saved two daughters’ lives

A family from Manea delivered an early Christmas present to the special care baby unit (SCBU) at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon at the weekend.

Cheryl and Stephen Chambers and their daughters, Leah (12) and Chloe (10) presented a cheque for £1,080 - more than double the amount they had hoped to raise for the unit when they launched fundraising effort in August.

The appeal to raise money for the hospital was launched by Cheryl after her friend Jan Boardman came up with the idea of selling dolls she had dressed for the charity, which is close to the family’s hearts.

The aim was to raise £500 as thank-you for the care give to Stephen and Cheryl’s daughters, both of which were born as part of a set of twins. In 2004 Leah and her twin was born very prematurely and sadly on Leah survived.

Then in 2006 exactly the same tragedy struck when Chloe and her twin were also born too early and Chloe survived thanks to the amazing care given at the SCBU.

The couple previously raised £1,000 for the unit through a charity golf match held after Leah was born. This time the money was raised by the sale of the dolls, cake and craft sales and also by donations made instead of gifts at Stephen’s 40th birthday party last month.

Cheryl said: “My girls were born at 3lb and 2lb and without the care given by the nurses and the equipment used to help them breathe they would not be here with us today - which is why we wanted to raise money to show how grateful we are.”