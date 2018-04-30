Manea gives recognition to three of its long-serving stalwarts as they step down from office

Villagers have paid tribute to three stalwarts who have retired after years of serving the community.

On Friday night Manea Village Hall was the venue for a special tombola evening for bingo caller Maurice Short.

Ernie (Punch) Tweed (left) and Patrick (Paddy) Painter were both presented with commemorative pocket watches for their years of service to Manea Royal British Legion Club.

The 92-year-old was presented with £600 raised at the evening organised by the village hall committee as a thank-you for his countless years as a committee member.

In fact Maurice, who has been a committed supporter of many Manea organisations including the football club over the years, has been on the committee for so long he cannot remember when he joined - the best guess is well over 50 years.

He has been caller at the Friday night tombolas for many years too and will be continuing in that role, but he has decided it is time to cut back a bit and so he is leaving the committee.

Then on Saturday night Manea Royal British Legion Club held a special farewell and thank-you party for two of their long-serving supporters.

Ernie (Punch) Tweed - who now lives in March - has been a member of the club for over 62 years and has served on the club’s committee for over 50 of those years. He again has decided its time to step down.

Patrick (Paddy) Painter has served as the club’s chairman for nine years and has worked voluntarily behind the club bar for many years too and recently announced his retirement.

Both men were guests of honour at the party organised by the club’s committee and included music by Steve Key, a buffet and a cake provided by club members and supporters.

Both men were presented with a commemorative pocket watch by current club chairman Tony Wayman as well as other gifts.