March man jailed for 17 years for punching toddler in the face - the child had eight healed fractures

A man who punched a toddler in the face in order to blackmail the child’s grandparents has been jailed - the judge extended his sentence because of the seriousness of the crimes.

Deividas Subacius, 29 of Badgeney Road, March pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and blackmail. He was sentenced to 17 years at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (February 9).

The court heard how on September 28 last year Subacius filmed himself punching an 18-month-old girl in the face causing significant swelling and bruising to her right eye. He then sent the video to the child’s grandparents via text message and demanded they hand over £130 or he would continue to harm the child.

The child’s grandparents immediately called the police and Subacius was arrested. Police seized Subacius’ phone which contained the video and texts demanding money and threatening to cause further harm.

During a physical examination doctors discovered eight healed fractures on the child including to her femur, wrist, collar bone and ribs.

Detective Constable Clemie Yaxley said: “This is the worst case of physical abuse in a child that I have had to deal with in my entire career. Had it not been for the grandparents acting in a protective manner the outcome would have been very different. I’m happy to say that the child is now being well cared for and has no significant lasting injuries as a result of this incident.”

Subacius received two years for actual bodily harm, two years for blackmail and nine years for grievous bodily harm. Judge Gareth Hawkesworth also extended his sentence by a further four years because of the seriousness of the crimes. All sentences will run consecutively.