March mum of three has the most Christmassy name in the country says national survey

Donna Rudolph with Christmas tree supplier Fred Bassett from Wisbech and her chosen tree.
The person with the most Christmassy name comes from Fenland - that’s the findings of a national survey.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA) launched a UK-wide search to find someone with a festive moniker as part of their ‘Keep it Real’ campaign.

Donna Rudolph with her Christmas tree.

Now, after shortlisting entries to a top five, the winner has been revealed as Donna Rudolph from March, after she secured hundreds of votes in a public poll.

Donna, a mum of three sons, beat Val Spruce, Holly Berry, Harri Christmas and Chris Tingly to the title, and is now enjoying her prize - a 7ft real Christmas tree, donated by grower Fred Bassett from Wisbech.

She said: “I share my name with two of Father Christmas’ reindeers which has always attracted amusement in my family.

“I was very excited to hear that I had won the competition to find the person with the most Christmassy name in the UK.

“I love Christmas and have never had a real tree but thanks to this competition along with the magical experience and positive comments I have received, I will be having a real Christmas tree from now on. Christmas has got off to a great start in the Rudolph household this year.”

Harry Brightwell, secretary of the BCTGA added: “We wanted to do something fun this year to help raise awareness of why real Christmas trees are a better purchase choice than artificial ones and this competition really captured the imagination of people around the UK.

“We had more than 100 people nominated and over a thousand people took part in the poll to choose Donna. We really hope they have a lovely Christmas.”

Donna went along to the Wisbech-based farm recently to pick out her real tree.