March mum of three has the most Christmassy name in the country says national survey

The person with the most Christmassy name comes from Fenland - that’s the findings of a national survey.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA) launched a UK-wide search to find someone with a festive moniker as part of their ‘Keep it Real’ campaign.

Donna Rudolph with her Christmas tree.

Now, after shortlisting entries to a top five, the winner has been revealed as Donna Rudolph from March, after she secured hundreds of votes in a public poll.

Donna, a mum of three sons, beat Val Spruce, Holly Berry, Harri Christmas and Chris Tingly to the title, and is now enjoying her prize - a 7ft real Christmas tree, donated by grower Fred Bassett from Wisbech.

She said: “I share my name with two of Father Christmas’ reindeers which has always attracted amusement in my family.

“I was very excited to hear that I had won the competition to find the person with the most Christmassy name in the UK.

“I love Christmas and have never had a real tree but thanks to this competition along with the magical experience and positive comments I have received, I will be having a real Christmas tree from now on. Christmas has got off to a great start in the Rudolph household this year.”

Harry Brightwell, secretary of the BCTGA added: “We wanted to do something fun this year to help raise awareness of why real Christmas trees are a better purchase choice than artificial ones and this competition really captured the imagination of people around the UK.

“We had more than 100 people nominated and over a thousand people took part in the poll to choose Donna. We really hope they have a lovely Christmas.”

Donna went along to the Wisbech-based farm recently to pick out her real tree.