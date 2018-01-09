March police officer sacked after eating kebab on duty and giving his wife a lift in his patrol car

A March police officer has been sacked after he vanished while on duty to eat a kebab and then lied about his whereabouts to colleagues.

PC Richard Musgrave, 52, lied to his boss after he went AWOL to “give his wife a lift home” and eat a kebab in a patrol car, a disciplinary panel heard.

PC 1985 Richard Musgrave Hearing, Education Conference Centre, Peterborough 03/01/2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

The shamed cop, who was dismissed without notice on Monday, claimed he fell asleep in his car when officers were sent to find him in March, in the early hours of July 31 2016.

The four-day misconduct hearing heard he told his line manager his watch stopped, he couldn’t hear his mobile and his police ear-piece “came apart”.

He later admitted he snacked at the Moonlight Grill in March.

He also filed an “incomplete” report after failing to intervene when his wife Linda Musgrave, 59, and her friends verbally abused bar staff the following evening, it was said.

Mr Musgrave, who had served with the Household Cavalry, was dismissed from Cambridgeshire Police after he was found guilty of gross misconduct.

Mr Musgrave said in a statement he lied to his manager Sergeant Rob Savill about taking his wife of 33 years home because he felt “embarrassed”.

Sgt Savill told the hearing officers were dispatched to the industrial estate after Mr Musgrave went missing from March police station at about 2.50am.

The sergeant said he could not contact Mr Musgrave and sent officers to the estate because “there was enough concern there, that something may have happened, at the time of the morning.. to make sure he was okay.”

The sergeant tracked him using a police mapping tool. But the officer resumed radio contact and returned to the station shortly afterwards.

Speaking of a meeting with PC Musgrave on August 9, Sgt Savill said originally Mr Musgrave said he had gone to the industrial estate to write a statement and had fallen asleep.

Sgt Savill said: “Richard then told me that in truth he had gone to pick up his wife, he then told me that he had gone inside to have something to eat not realising his ear piece had fallen out,” he said.

He was found to have breached professional standards of honesty and integrity; duties and responsibility; and discreditable conduct at the hearing in Peterborough.

The officer admitted misconduct under dishonesty and integrity and duties and responsibility but denied his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Bar staff later complained about the officer after he drove a marked police car to the Hippodrome pub in March.

The evening after he had picked his wife up in his patrol car, Mrs Musgrave and two friends went drinking in The Hippodrome where they were said to have verbally abused staff.