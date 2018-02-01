Marshland Hall is opening with exciting events line-up for villagers in and around Marshland St James

Villagers in Marshland St James are looking forward to a varied and exciting programme of events scheduled for the opening week of their new community and sports centre.

Highlights of the opening programme during the upcoming school half-term week (February 12 to 18) include: Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea, a Valentine’s Ceilidh Dance, Rollo the Clown, farmers market, and various sport and activity “taster” sessions.

The old sports pavilion in Smeeth Road, Marshland St James.

Villagers are also invited to drop-in during the week for a tour of the new facilities and for refreshments. For full details of events, please go to http://www.marshlandhall.org.uk/event.list/

Marshland Hall, as it is to be called, is a £1million state-of- the-art integrated community and sports centre. It comprises a main hall (with stage, bar, and sophisticated audio-visual equipment), a community shop and café, a second smaller hall for conferencing and seminar uses, additional meeting room space for classes, training, and group meetings, and also improved sports changing facilities – including separate changing rooms for home and away teams, and match officials, modern showers and toilet facilities.

As well as providing a much-needed community hub for village activities and events, Marshland Hall is also set to be a popular venue for private events such as wedding receptions and parties.

Situated on the Smeeth Road thoroughfare and set on the edge of the large playing field in a central position in the village, Marshland Hall is adjacent to the children’s play area and the bowling green.

The former Jubilee Hall in Marshland St James has now been replaced with a state of the community centre.

It also benefits from a landscaped community garden and external seating area.

Sue Askew, parish council chairman, said: “Over the last decades our village has suffered through a lack of investment and a loss of village facilities. The opening of the Marshland Hall sends a powerful signal that this trend is now being reversed. Marshland Hall will be a vital and vibrant community asset with unrivalled facilities, an enormous source of pride for the Parish that will attract people to the village and greatly improve the quality of life of all its residents”.

Andy Stephens OBE, chairman of Marshland St James and District Community and Sports Centre, said: “The opening of Marshland Hall represents the culmination of five years’ planning and fundraising. All credit is due to the local community and local businesses who have wholeheartedly supported this project since Day 1 by giving their time, by donating funds, and by volunteering to make the new Community and Sports Centre a reality. This marvellous new £1 million public amenity for Marshland St James has been secured for the community at no cost to the parish or the borough purse. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our donors for their generosity in recognizing that enhanced community facilities were urgently needed for Marshland St James and the surrounding rural area”.

For further information please go to http://www.marshlandhall.org.uk. For bookings information and inquiries please email: enquiries@marshlandhall.org.uk

Construction of Marshland Hall started on 19 June 2017. Walker Construction Services Limited of King’s Lynn were appointed construction contractor for the build and Swann Edwards Architecture of Wisbech provided the design and management for the project.