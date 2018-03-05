Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have a Squad with a mission to help the community

Sixth Formers at Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have formed their own volunteering group, called the “Meadowgate Squad” - Their mission is to help and support

the school’s PTA and the wider local community.

Student Pagan Wenn said: “We want to become more confident speaking to new people and dealing with life outside of school.”

The Squad gave a presentation in the school’s coffee shop, Bramley’s, to local community centre managers and leaders including the mayor, Steve Tierney who invited them to present their aims to a recent town council meeting.

The group have begun volunteering in the community. Two students prepared vegetables to make soup for the homeless shelter at the Ferry Project and two students supported a playgroup at the Salvation Army.

These will be regular sessions and the academy hopes that it is the beginning of a long running commitment between the young people in Sixth Form and social

providers in Wisbech. It is an ideal opportunity for these young people to make a positive contribution to society and demonstrate that people with special needs can work within our local community.

The Meadowgate Squad hope that further opportunities to volunteer their services will be forthcoming.

If you think the Squad can help, please call 01945 461836 and speak to Emma Bird.