‘Mole’ brought couple together

A mole under her future hubby’s eye led to true love for diamond wedding couple Vernon Griffiths Cryer and Dorothy Jessica Ellen Griffiths Cryer.

The couple had seen each other on the bus many times but they first went out together when attending Dorothy’s brother’s birthday celebrations and Vernon took her home.

For Vernon, he was attracted to Dorothy because she was a “beautiful young lady” but for Dorothy it was that mole.

Their first date was a coach trip to Brighton, and after four years courtship, the couple married in London Colney, Hertfordshire. After a honeymoon in London, they lived in London Colney until arriving in Grantham more than 50 years ago.

Vernon was from the village near St Albans, while Dorothy was originally from Sussex.

The couple came to Grantham in 1967 when Vernon got a job with Vacu-Lug as a charge hand.The former serviceman also was an accomplished boxer, fighting across Africa, before joining Grantham Boxing Club.

They moved into a new-build on Yarmouth Avenue, where they still live today.

They had a daughter Karen Elizabeth and son Paul Keith, who now live in Withernsea, East Yorkshire; and Hartlepool in County Durham.

They have five children and seven great-grandchildren.

Last Saturday, the day after their 60th anniversary, they celebrated with more than 20 family members, some of whom had travelled from as far away as Cornwall and the Welsh borders.

The celebrations were made extra special with them receiving 60th anniversary greetings from The Queen.

After enjoying many family holidays to the Isle of Man, the couple now enjoy life together, including pottering about the garden.

Dorothy says the secret of a long, happy marriage is being tolerant of one another, settling your disputes before bedtime and not having any grudges against each other.