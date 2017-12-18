MP blasts ‘health and safety’ report on Long Sutton market

MP John Hayes blasted a council ‘health and safety report’ on Long Sutton market, describing its key proposals as “preposterous”.

He said: “Let me be absolutely clear, I will fiercely oppose anything that will endanger the future of this market.”

The market charter was granted 800 years ago by King John and no one can recall an injury accident there.

But South Holland District Council is considering its future following controversial recommendations from Compass Point, a company that runs its administrative services and those of East Lindsey. Options include closing it, moving it to a traffic free area and closing the road to traffic on market days so shoppers and vehicles don’t mix.

The South Holland and the Deepings MP says the market has been safely enjoyed for generations and slammed the council stance as “the worst kind of busybody, jobsworth nonsense”.

He said: “Of course health and safety matters but if we were only to do things that were healthy and safe, to the final degree, what would we do?

“We would not be walking out of our houses, we would not be driving a car and I am not sure we would be using any electrical items in our homes.

“There’s always ways you can make things seem less healthy and safe if you are determined to do so.”

He described the option to move the market as “so strange as to be almost beyond belief” because it would hit its viability and undermine the economic benefits for town shops.

• The council is seeking more information from Lincolnshire County Council and updating the health and safety report before making a decision.

