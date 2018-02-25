Mum’s praise for Asda’s driver, Geoff

A quick-thinking supermarket delivery van driver has been nominated for a Pride in Fenland award for his actions in helping a seriously injured little boy.

Geoff Noriss was making an Asda delivery to Michelle Dowd’s home in Storebeck Road, on February 10, just as her five-year-old son Tommy Sparrow tripped and fell, landing on a glass vase which severely cut his face.

“The Asda van came and Tommy was keen to help, he was running to the door when he tripped and landed face first on the vase which has been in the hallway, since forever.

“He badly cut his face, there was blood everywhere, he was screaming and I was panicking because of all the blood but Geoff, the delivery driver was absolutely brilliant. He helped stem the loss of blood and kept me calm as well well as calling an ambulance. He was fantastic and waited with us until the ambulance came to take Tommy, me and my mum (Maria Mathews) to the hospital in King’s Lynn.

“I don’t know what I would have done without Geoff, he knew what to do and was just very calming,” said Michelle.

Tommy, who is the youngest of Michelle and partner Scott Sparrow’s three children, was referred straight to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where his injuries were treated by a plastic surgeon.

“He has had lots of stitches in his face, many of them under the skin and he is still off school until they have all properly healed.

“He is hoping to go back to join his reception class at the Orchards this week,” said Michelle.

“I really believe Geoff is worthy of a Pride in Fenland Award as we can’t thank him or the plastic surgeon enough for what they did for Tommy,” she added.

Nominations for the Pride in Fenland Awards are now closed and the judging panel will shortly be sifting through the many entries with the difficult task of choosing this year’s winners.

A spokesman for Fenland District Council, which organises the awards in conjunction with the Fenland Citizen, said: “We have had an absolutely fantastic response this year - there has been nearly double the entries compared to last year so it is going to be incredibly difficult to pick our winners, who will be announced at a special awards night at the Oasis Centre in Wisbech next month.”