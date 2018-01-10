Murrow and Parson Drove schools given life saving machines thanks to regulars at the Bell Inn

Two village schools have been given life-saving machines thanks to fundraising at a local pub. Regulars at the Bell Inn in Murrow took part in various events organised by landlords Mark and Julie Clarke over the past year and helped raise over £2,000. The money has been used to buy defibrillators for Murrow Primary School and Alderman Payne School at Parson Drove and on Tuesday (9) Mark and Julie handed over the machines. The couple also had a hand in a third defib being supplied at the Murrow’s playing field. The money for that came from Parson Drove Youth Team which Mark and Julie helped run with Alan and Hayley Dixon. Mark explained: “The youth team folded and we used the money left over from the club to buy the machine, which we hope will be up and ready for the community to use by the end of this week.” Mark said it is also hoped to run some training sessions at both the schools so people can feel confident if the worst should happen and they need to use a defib. “I have had training on one because we have one in the pub which can be used by villagers, but you don’t necessarily need training as the machine does talk you through the process,” he said. Events to raise the cash included a pub crawl cycle ride that took in pubs in other villages and covered around 10 miles, quiz nights, an afternoon tea and the harvest auction.

