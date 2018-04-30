Neale-Wade Academy students help Charlie-Anne raise £2,000 with fundraising day at the March school

A 14-year-old March student has raised thousands of pounds for research into a rare cancer, and to give fellow young carers a fun day out.

Charlie-Anne Venness sprang into action after her Mum, Penny, was diagnosed with Cardiac Amyloidosis; the determined teenager was supported by students and staff at Neale-Wade Academy when she came up with the idea of her ‘Bless Your Heart Campaign’.

Hundreds of cakes were sold, loose change collected in a ‘Pennies for Penny Challenge’ and especially designed badges were bought by campaign supporters. Students were also allowed to wear something blue for the day. In addition to academy activities, supporters also donated via Justgiving. Now Charlie-Anne is celebrating raising more than £2,000 which will be given to the UCL Amyloidosis Research Fund and Neale-Wade Young Carers group.

Charlie-Anne said: “I am completely overwhelmed by the support I have had from everyone for my campaign. I had no idea that it would be so successful; it just shows you how generous and understanding people can be. I would like to say a massive thank-you to those who made cakes, donated pennies and helped on the stall.

“My Mum cried when she saw how everyone was working together to make it such a success. Of course, we would also like to thank all those who have made donations through the Justgiving Page.”

The town’s Oliver Cromwell Hotel donated money from a raffle, Haart Estate Agents staff made cakes, and members of the public called in to the Academy to donate loose change after reading about the campaign in the local press.

A member of the team from CORE, an academy facility which helps support Charlie-Anne said: “It was a brilliant effort by everyone involved. We are very proud of Charlie-Anne and of all the students of Neale-Wade who helped make this such a huge success. We are also very grateful to members of the wider community for their very generous donations.”