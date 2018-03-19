New A47 dual carriageway campaign to be launched in King’s Lynn

A new campaign to dual the A47 through Norfolk and Cambridgeshire is being launched in King’s Lynn this morning.

Politicians and business leaders behind the Just Dual It campaign want to secure a commitment from the government to provide the funding necessary to upgrade the entire route from Peterborough to Lowestoft by 2030.

Roads minister Jesse Norman is also expected to attend the meeting at King’s Lynn’s town hall to hear the case for improvements and set out the government’s position on infrastructure improvements.

Officials estimate that, at present, just under half of the 115 miles of the road are dual carriageway.

But, although a £300 million funding package for upgrades to six sections of the route were announced more than three years ago, building work has still yet to start.