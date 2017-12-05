Pair pass out to join fire service in South Holland

Two new, on-call firefighters in Crowland and Long Sutton respectively are among a group of nine to successfully complete their training this week.

Daniel Martin (Crowland) and Alan Lawrence (Long Sutton) took part in an official passing out parade when they were presented with certificates after 32 days of training on equipment, appliances and procedures.

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Completing the initial training is a real success for our new firefighters and I wish them all the best for their future careers.

“We should not underestimate the amount of work and effort they have had to put in to get to this point and they will now join their colleagues in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire.”

On-call firefighters are usually employed elsewhere, or are at home, when they receive a pager alert.

However, they are ready to take immediate action to deal with a 999 incident having been trained to deal with a range of emergencies, including fires, floods, road traffic collisions and chemical spillages amongst others.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Becoming an on-call firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the service, but also to the community as a whole.

“Our on-call firefighters are so important to the emergency capabilities of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue as a whole and we would urge more potential on-call firefighters to come forward.”

