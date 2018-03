The cause of a fire in Sutton Bridge last night (Friday) which damaged 70 per cent of a property is under investigation.

Eight crews, from Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, tackled the blaze in Guy’s Head Road at 11.17pm.

It was extinguished using two main jets, three hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder platform used as a water tower.

Thankfully, all occupants were quickly accounted for and there were no injuries.