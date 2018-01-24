Pupil’s pet snake is star of Walpole St Peter school science lesson

Pupils at one West Norfolk primary school have been given a live science lesson thanks to one of their classmates and her pet snake.

Youngsters at the Anthony Curton primary in Walpole St Peter have been learning about the differences between vertebrates and invertebrates.

And, to answer the question of whether snakes have a backbone, pupil Grace Height called on her dad Johnathan, an expert in the field, and their pet cornsnake Jasper.

Mr Height explained how to look after a snake and left information sheets for the children.

Teacher Jeremy Wilkinson said: “We discovered that we are more like snakes than we think. There are some genetic links going back hundreds of millions of years about how human hair has evolved from reptile scales. The children were fascinated.”