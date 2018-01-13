Rotary Club’s raffle cash gives March Foodbank a real boost

It was a ‘red letter-day’ at March Food Bank when they were unexpectedly presented with £700 donated by The Rotary Club of March.

The club raised the money with a raffle held at their annual Christmas party in December at the Conservative Club, Creek Road.

March Foodbank is a branch of the Ely Food Bank, and also covers Chatteris It was were set up in 2013 at the Powerhouse Church, but two years ago moved to the Centenary Baptist Church in High Street, with overall administration ably run by Barbara Taylor, a local lay minister with the help of Debbie Goddard

who puts in many hours sorting the donated items.

Barbara said: “We help approximately 40 local people a week, many of them in the younger age bracket, referred to us by area agencies, GPs, faith groups etc. with some 13 tonnes and rising, of food items distributed annually.”

The recipients exchange vouchers for products that suit their needs. The edible items come mainly from Tesco, Sainsbury’s and donations. The Rotary Club’s cash will enable bulk purchases at wholesalers such as Bookers, more specific young family requirements.

The donation was presented to Barbara Taylor by president Don Morris, flanked by Rotary Club mbers and foodbank voluntary helpers looking on.